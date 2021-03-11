Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) Insider Francois Barbier Sells 128,583 Shares

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) insider Francois Barbier sold 128,583 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total value of $2,152,479.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Francois Barbier also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Flex alerts:

On Thursday, January 7th, Francois Barbier sold 14,973 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $289,577.82.

On Friday, December 18th, Francois Barbier sold 57,255 shares of Flex stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $977,915.40.

FLEX stock traded up $0.45 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $17.59. 7,915,079 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,962,050. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $15.55. Flex Ltd. has a 1-year low of $5.36 and a 1-year high of $20.04. The company has a market cap of $8.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.48, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. Flex had a return on equity of 11.01% and a net margin of 1.41%. The firm had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.23 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FLEX. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, February 26th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their target price on Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.31.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLEX. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Flex by 73.5% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 28,840 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 12,222 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in Flex by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 200,118 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,229,000 after buying an additional 9,851 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Flex by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,628,979 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $140,686,000 after buying an additional 599,705 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its position in Flex by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 151,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after buying an additional 14,307 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in Flex by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,150,146 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,813,000 after buying an additional 8,276 shares during the last quarter. 96.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Flex Company Profile

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

See Also: What is the Bid-Ask Spread?

Receive News & Ratings for Flex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.