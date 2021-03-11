Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer Sells 121,071 Shares of Stock

Flex Ltd. (NASDAQ:FLEX) EVP David Scott Offer sold 121,071 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.74, for a total transaction of $2,026,728.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

David Scott Offer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 7th, David Scott Offer sold 14,040 shares of Flex stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total transaction of $271,533.60.

Shares of FLEX opened at $17.59 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $18.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $8.78 billion, a PE ratio of 27.48, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.64. Flex Ltd. has a 52-week low of $5.36 and a 52-week high of $20.04.

Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.23 billion. Flex had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 11.01%. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.38 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Flex Ltd. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FLEX. Sound Shore Management Inc CT purchased a new position in shares of Flex in the 3rd quarter valued at about $68,123,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,794,000. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Flex by 156.9% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 7,845,162 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $141,056,000 after acquiring an additional 4,791,187 shares in the last quarter. Park West Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $52,702,000. Finally, Ion Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new position in Flex during the 4th quarter valued at about $43,070,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.26% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on FLEX shares. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Flex from $17.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Flex from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Flex from $24.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $19.31.

About Flex

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through High Reliability Solutions, Industrial and Emerging Industries, Communications & Enterprise Compute, and Consumer Technologies Group segments.

