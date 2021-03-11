Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) Upgraded to “Neutral” at MKM Partners

MKM Partners upgraded shares of Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) from a sell rating to a neutral rating in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has $245.00 price target on the stock, down from their prior price target of $260.00.

FVRR has been the subject of a number of other reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price objective on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $224.31.

NYSE:FVRR opened at $229.69 on Wednesday. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $336.00. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The company has a market capitalization of $7.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -534.15 and a beta of 2.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $261.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $195.35.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The business had revenue of $55.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiverr International will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sands Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at about $357,186,000. Jackson Square Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,522,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fiverr International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Fiverr International by 9.7% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 11,157 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,551,000 after acquiring an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Affinity Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Fiverr International by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,375,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the last quarter. 57.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

