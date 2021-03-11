Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Stock Holdings Boosted by Valeo Financial Advisors LLC

Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) by 531.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,248 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Fiverr International were worth $985,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank grew its position in shares of Fiverr International by 24.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 251 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 66.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in Fiverr International by 3.5% in the third quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 6,367 shares of the company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Fiverr International in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

FVRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $335.00 price objective on shares of Fiverr International in a report on Thursday, February 18th. JMP Securities upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $190.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Fiverr International from $185.00 to $270.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. MKM Partners raised shares of Fiverr International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $260.00 to $245.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $224.31.

FVRR stock opened at $213.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Fiverr International Ltd. has a one year low of $20.42 and a one year high of $336.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a PE ratio of -456.76 and a beta of 2.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $263.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $194.40.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. The company had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Fiverr International Ltd. will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

