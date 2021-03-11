Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.07 Per Share

Brokerages expect that Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE:FVRR) will report earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Fiverr International’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.10) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.04). Fiverr International reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 12.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 6th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Fiverr International will report full-year earnings of $0.51 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.46 to $0.60. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.27 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.05 to $1.72. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Fiverr International.

Fiverr International (NYSE:FVRR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.12. The firm had revenue of $55.89 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $53.95 million. Fiverr International had a negative return on equity of 4.48% and a negative net margin of 8.69%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fiverr International in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $253.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fiverr International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. Citigroup raised their price target on Fiverr International from $270.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Friday, February 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Fiverr International from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $335.00 price target on shares of Fiverr International in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fiverr International presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $224.31.

Shares of Fiverr International stock traded up $15.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $245.27. 38,791 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,356,171. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -577.20 and a beta of 2.24. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $261.76 and its 200-day moving average is $195.35. Fiverr International has a 52 week low of $20.42 and a 52 week high of $336.00.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Adirondack Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Fiverr International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Fiverr International by 344.4% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

Fiverr International Company Profile

Fiverr International Ltd. operates an online marketplace worldwide. Its platform enables sellers to sell their services and buyers to buy them. The company's platform includes approximately 300 categories in eight verticals, including graphic and design, digital marketing, writing and translation, video and animation, music and audio, programming and technology, business, and lifestyle.

