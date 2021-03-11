Fisker (NYSE:FSR) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wolfe Research

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Wolfe Research from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. The firm currently has a $30.00 price target on the stock, up from their previous price target of $21.00. Wolfe Research’s target price suggests a potential upside of 22.75% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FSR. Smith Barney Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Fisker in a research note on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell assumed coverage on Fisker in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Cowen lifted their price objective on Fisker from $22.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Vertical Research began coverage on Fisker in a report on Monday, January 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fisker in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $27.50.

Shares of FSR stock opened at $24.44 on Tuesday. Fisker has a fifty-two week low of $8.70 and a fifty-two week high of $31.96. The company has a 50 day moving average of $18.48.

Fisker (NYSE:FSR) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Fisker during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of Fisker during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Fisker in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000.

About Fisker

Fisker, Inc designs and manufactures electric vehicles and mobility solutions. The company is headquartered in Manhattan Beach, California.

