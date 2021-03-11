First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) Shares Acquired by First Horizon Advisors Inc.

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF (NASDAQ:FIXD) by 2.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 37,714 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 934 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 20.9% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,627,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $307,976,000 after buying an additional 972,451 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 13.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,182,140 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,173,000 after buying an additional 631,987 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 36.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,168,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $229,368,000 after buying an additional 1,122,524 shares during the last quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 1,057,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,871,000 after purchasing an additional 89,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,055,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,727,000 after purchasing an additional 92,735 shares during the last quarter.

First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF stock opened at $52.99 on Tuesday. First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.38 and a fifty-two week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $54.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.79.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 23rd. This is an increase from First Trust TCW Opportunistic Fixed Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.06.

