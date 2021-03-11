First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 2,900 shares, a decline of 92.1% from the February 11th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

NASDAQ FTXD opened at $29.99 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.78. First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF has a one year low of $16.30 and a one year high of $32.42.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF stock. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF (NASDAQ:FTXD) by 216.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,922 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 32,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned 19.17% of First Trust Nasdaq Retail ETF worth $1,349,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

