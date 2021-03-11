First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) Shares Bought by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 9.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,646 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,149 shares during the quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF were worth $7,124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Front Row Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, DB Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

Shares of FTSM stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $60.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.04. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a twelve month low of $56.43 and a twelve month high of $60.20.

