First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Holdings Boosted by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) by 8.6% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 203,158 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 16,037 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in First Republic Bank were worth $29,850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 118,362 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $17,391,000 after buying an additional 2,184 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 202.9% during the 4th quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 11,537 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,695,000 after buying an additional 7,728 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 28.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 372 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of First Republic Bank by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 7,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,100,000 after buying an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of First Republic Bank during the 4th quarter valued at $148,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.47% of the company’s stock.

First Republic Bank stock opened at $172.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $29.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 1.03. First Republic Bank has a fifty-two week low of $70.06 and a fifty-two week high of $180.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $158.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $135.41.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. The business’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.39 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 13.77%.

FRC has been the subject of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Compass Point reaffirmed a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a research note on Thursday, December 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of First Republic Bank from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.44.

About First Republic Bank

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

