First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eighteen research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $135.53.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on FRC. Compass Point reiterated a “top pick” rating on shares of First Republic Bank in a report on Thursday, December 31st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First Republic Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $136.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Maxim Group increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of First Republic Bank from $148.00 to $160.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Shares of First Republic Bank stock opened at $170.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.38, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $159.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $135.99. First Republic Bank has a 52 week low of $70.06 and a 52 week high of $180.35.

First Republic Bank (NYSE:FRC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The bank reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.04 billion. First Republic Bank had a net margin of 22.95% and a return on equity of 10.96%. First Republic Bank’s revenue was up 25.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that First Republic Bank will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 28th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. First Republic Bank’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.77%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in First Republic Bank in the 4th quarter valued at $234,715,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 42.0% in the 4th quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,331,312 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $337,597,000 after purchasing an additional 690,000 shares in the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 397.1% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 777,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $114,167,000 after purchasing an additional 620,695 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 886.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 544,550 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $80,011,000 after purchasing an additional 489,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in First Republic Bank by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,480,177 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $364,412,000 after purchasing an additional 360,733 shares in the last quarter. 95.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

First Republic Bank Company Profile

First Republic Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides private banking, private business banking, real estate lending, and wealth management services to clients in metropolitan areas in the United States. It operates through two segments, Commercial Banking and Wealth Management. The company accepts deposit products, such as checking, money market checking, savings, passbook deposits, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

