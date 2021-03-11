First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $46.00 target price on the bank’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.54% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company is engaged in the business of banking through its wholly owned subsidiary, First Mid-Illinois Bank & Trust, N.A. It operates in three lines of business: community banking and wealth management through First Mid Bank, and insurance brokerage through First Mid Insurance Group. The company’s deposit products include demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as NOW accounts. Its loan portfolio primarily comprise commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans. The company also offers estate planning, investment, and farm management services; and employee benefit services. In addition, it provides commercial lines insurance to businesses; and homeowner, automobile, and other types of personal lines insurance to individuals. First Mid-Illinois Bancshares, Inc is headquartered in Mattoon, Illinois. “

Separately, Stephens upgraded shares of First Mid Bancshares from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 12th.

First Mid Bancshares stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $41.24. The company had a trading volume of 72,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,119. The company has a market capitalization of $690.19 million, a P/E ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 0.90. First Mid Bancshares has a 12-month low of $18.60 and a 12-month high of $42.48. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

First Mid Bancshares (NASDAQ:FMBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $48.99 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.52 million. First Mid Bancshares had a net margin of 21.63% and a return on equity of 8.05%. On average, analysts expect that First Mid Bancshares will post 2.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 1,398 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $49,055.82. Following the transaction, the director now owns 210,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,395,147.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ray A. Sparks sold 8,430 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $303,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 198,850 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,158,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,532 shares of company stock valued at $2,020,389 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 13.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 400.3% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,547 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 2,838 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 32,989 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in First Mid Bancshares by 20.1% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 136,124 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,396,000 after acquiring an additional 22,750 shares during the last quarter. John W. Rosenthal Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares during the 3rd quarter worth about $499,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of First Mid Bancshares by 179.3% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 4,787 shares of the bank’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.32% of the company’s stock.

First Mid Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides community banking products and services to commercial, retail, and agricultural customers in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as demand deposits, savings accounts, money market deposits, and time deposits. The company's loan products include commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, agricultural and agricultural real estate, residential real estate, and consumer loans; and other loans comprising loans to municipalities to support community projects, such as infrastructure improvements or equipment purchases.

