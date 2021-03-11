First Mercantile Trust Co. Purchases 332 Shares of Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Match Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) by 3.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,656 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 332 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Match Group were worth $1,611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,626 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 6,855 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the period. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in Match Group by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Insight Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,041 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $762,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Finally, SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Match Group by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,263 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. 94.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glenn Schiffman sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.09, for a total transaction of $3,652,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,898 shares in the company, valued at $5,098,248.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Joseph Levin sold 144,557 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.41, for a total transaction of $22,610,160.37. Following the transaction, the director now owns 180,174 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,181,015.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 244,557 shares of company stock worth $37,989,910 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MTCH stock traded up $5.97 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $151.53. The stock had a trading volume of 29,267 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,984,348. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $152.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $134.15. Match Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $87.56 and a 52-week high of $174.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.30 billion, a PE ratio of -230.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.90 and a beta of 1.20.

Match Group (NASDAQ:MTCH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The technology company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Match Group had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 32.15%. The firm had revenue of $651.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Match Group, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MTCH shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $150.00 to $165.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $157.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Match Group from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Match Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $130.00 to $175.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Match Group, Inc provides dating products worldwide. Its portfolio of brands include Tinder, Match, Meetic, OkCupid, Hinge, Pairs, PlentyOfFish, and OurTime, as well as a various other brands. The company is based in Dallas, Texas.

