First Mercantile Trust Co. Buys 11,026 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 1.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 759,837 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,026 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF comprises 5.9% of First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. First Mercantile Trust Co. owned approximately 0.64% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $51,685,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHM. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 5,930,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,069,254 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.8% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,224,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $151,586,000 after acquiring an additional 699,084 shares during the period. Kestra Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1,040.1% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 549,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,353,000 after acquiring an additional 500,982 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 45.9% in the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,185,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,795,000 after acquiring an additional 373,350 shares during the period. Finally, Harbor Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth $15,232,000.

Get Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHM traded up $0.94 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $73.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 704 shares, compared to its average volume of 374,191. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $34.87 and a twelve month high of $75.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $72.63 and a 200 day moving average of $64.44.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.