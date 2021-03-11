First Mercantile Trust Co. Boosts Stock Position in Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO)

First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Twilio Inc. (NYSE:TWLO) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,032 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co.’s holdings in Twilio were worth $2,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Handelsbanken Fonder AB grew its position in shares of Twilio by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 31,861 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $10,785,000 after acquiring an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 69.1% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Twilio by 259.1% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 24,447 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $8,275,000 after acquiring an additional 17,640 shares in the last quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd grew its position in shares of Twilio by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Dai Ichi Life Insurance Company Ltd now owns 5,422 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Twilio by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 545 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $184,000 after acquiring an additional 117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.51% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cowen lifted their target price on Twilio from $440.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Twilio from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $409.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Twilio from $370.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on Twilio from $400.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Twilio from $450.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Twilio has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $442.36.

TWLO stock traded up $42.34 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $362.93. 47,764 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,299,800. The company has a quick ratio of 10.94, a current ratio of 10.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Twilio Inc. has a 1-year low of $68.06 and a 1-year high of $457.30. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $393.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $322.00. The firm has a market cap of $54.79 billion, a PE ratio of -124.26 and a beta of 1.51.

Twilio (NYSE:TWLO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.51) by $0.55. Twilio had a negative return on equity of 5.43% and a negative net margin of 26.01%. The company had revenue of $548.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $454.64 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Twilio Inc. will post -1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Jeff Lawson sold 49,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.78, for a total value of $18,007,110.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Khozema Shipchandler sold 6,756 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $2,871,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 218,042 shares of company stock worth $85,756,404 in the last three months. Company insiders own 6.68% of the company’s stock.

Twilio Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud communications platform that enables developers to build, scale, and operate communications within software applications in the United States and internationally. Its customer engagement platform provides a set of application programming interfaces that handle the higher level communication logic needed for nearly every type of customer engagement, as well as enable developers to embed voice, messaging, and video capabilities into their applications.

