First Horizon Corp Trims Stock Position in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV)

First Horizon Corp cut its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLV) by 23.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 59,679 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,992 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the third quarter valued at about $38,685,000. NewSquare Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 235.8% in the third quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 579,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,074,000 after buying an additional 406,776 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 4.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,832,273 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,923,000 after buying an additional 123,000 shares during the last quarter. TrueWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,779,000. Finally, Ashford Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF by 71.4% in the third quarter. Ashford Capital Management Inc. now owns 177,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,509,000 after buying an additional 73,847 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $55.83 on Tuesday. Invesco S&P 500 Low Volatility ETF has a 52-week low of $38.58 and a 52-week high of $57.05. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.01.

