First Horizon Corp Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Horizon Corp reduced its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,472 shares of the company’s stock after selling 204 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,146,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get PepsiCo alerts:

A number of analysts have issued reports on PEP shares. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on PepsiCo in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised PepsiCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of PepsiCo in a report on Sunday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $144.78.

PEP traded up $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $133.01. 42,609 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,385,441. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.42 and a 52-week high of $148.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $183.50 billion, a PE ratio of 26.16, a PEG ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $135.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $139.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.02. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 56.28% and a net margin of 10.27%. Equities analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 5.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $1.0225 dividend. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio is 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

Featured Article: The benefits and drawbacks of dollar cost averaging

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PEP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP).

Receive News & Ratings for PepsiCo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PepsiCo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.