First Horizon Corp Buys 4,793 Shares of Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL)

First Horizon Corp lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares (NYSEARCA:SPXL) by 248.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,724 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 4,793 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares were worth $485,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SPXL. Cresset Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $217,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 115.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Gainplan LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $13,236,000. DRW Securities LLC bought a new stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares during the fourth quarter worth $442,000. Finally, Simplex Trading LLC lifted its stake in Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares by 843.9% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 135,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,823,000 after purchasing an additional 121,560 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA SPXL traded up $2.29 on Tuesday, hitting $77.79. 37,257 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,825,484. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $77.74 and a 200-day moving average of $65.36. Direxion Daily S&P500 Bull 3X Shares has a 52 week low of $16.51 and a 52 week high of $83.74.

Direxion Daily S&P 500 Bull 3X Shares, formerly Direxion Daily Large Cap Bull 3X Shares, seeks daily investment results of 300% of the price performance of the S&P 500 Index. The S&P 500 Index is a capitalization-weighted index composed of 500 domestic common stocks. Standard & Poor’s selects the 500 stocks comprising the Index on the basis of market values and industry diversification.

