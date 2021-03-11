First Horizon Corp Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV)

First Horizon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,287 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,183 shares during the period. First Horizon Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VTV. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 1,094.0% in the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,361,000 after buying an additional 41,288 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 498,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,313,000 after buying an additional 11,412 shares during the period. Blue Edge Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Blue Edge Capital LLC now owns 318,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,936,000 after buying an additional 49,005 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares by 16.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 18,113 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,600 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA VTV traded down $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $129.23. 13,394 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,036,945. Vanguard Value Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $75.55 and a 12-month high of $130.76. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $123.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $114.67.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

