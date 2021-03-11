First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN) will post earnings of $0.36 per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for First Horizon’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.33 to $0.39. First Horizon posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 620%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, April 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Horizon will report full-year earnings of $1.46 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.37 to $1.60. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.52 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.45 to $1.55. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for First Horizon.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.13. First Horizon had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 23.18%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FHN shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on First Horizon from $17.00 to $18.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Raymond James lifted their target price on First Horizon from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, TheStreet raised First Horizon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. First Horizon has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.96.

In related news, EVP Susan L. Springfield sold 25,151 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.79, for a total value of $346,832.29. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 216,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,992,126.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO D Bryan Jordan sold 97,149 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.62, for a total transaction of $1,517,467.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 941,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,706,870.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 226,923 shares of company stock valued at $3,438,707 over the last ninety days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Horizon by 57.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 53,106,577 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $500,796,000 after acquiring an additional 19,273,731 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 86.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 16,308,609 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $150,365,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547,864 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 60.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 19,109,272 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $182,822,000 after acquiring an additional 7,173,674 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,685,000. Finally, Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in First Horizon during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $35,763,000. Institutional investors own 81.93% of the company’s stock.

First Horizon stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $17.19. 217,169 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,058,934. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $9.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 1.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $15.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $12.49. First Horizon has a one year low of $6.27 and a one year high of $17.66.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.14%.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through four segments: Regional Banking, Fixed Income, Corporate, and Non-Strategic. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

