First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 72 Shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,978 shares of the company’s stock after selling 72 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,938,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Insight Financial Services acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, RWM Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

Shares of VBK opened at $265.27 on Tuesday. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 52 week low of $123.28 and a 52 week high of $304.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $286.97 and its 200 day simple moving average is $250.22.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.