First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 328 Shares of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. decreased its position in Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) by 1.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 17,207 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 328 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Biogen were worth $4,212,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Annapolis Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Biogen in the third quarter worth $32,000. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Biogen in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Hudock Inc. lifted its stake in Biogen by 40.0% in the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 140 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.51% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright raised their price objective on Biogen from $289.00 to $305.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DZ Bank lowered Biogen from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $264.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Cowen lowered Biogen from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $275.00 to $215.00 in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Truist lowered Biogen to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $310.00 to $443.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Biogen from $352.00 to $351.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $304.47.

NASDAQ BIIB opened at $270.01 on Tuesday. Biogen Inc. has a one year low of $223.25 and a one year high of $363.92. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $273.66 and a 200 day moving average of $266.56. The company has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.94, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a current ratio of 2.06.

Biogen (NASDAQ:BIIB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The biotechnology company reported $4.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $4.87 by ($0.29). The firm had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.80 billion. Biogen had a net margin of 35.63% and a return on equity of 51.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 22.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $8.34 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Biogen Inc. will post 33.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Biogen Profile

Biogen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers therapies for treating neurological and neurodegenerative diseases worldwide. The company offers TECFIDERA, VUMERITY, AVONEX, PLEGRIDY, TYSABRI, and FAMPYRA for multiple sclerosis (MS); SPINRAZA for spinal muscular atrophy; and FUMADERM to treat plaque psoriasis.

