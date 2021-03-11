First Horizon Advisors Inc. Sells 137 Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lowered its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 6,964 shares of the company’s stock after selling 137 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $891,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. ETF Portfolio Partners Inc. now owns 58,222 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,454,000 after buying an additional 1,477 shares during the period. Intelligence Driven Advisers LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $2,667,000. Domani Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Domani Wealth LLC now owns 8,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 126,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,200,000 after purchasing an additional 2,566 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $324,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter.

IVE opened at $139.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.29. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $81.70 and a 52 week high of $140.51.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

