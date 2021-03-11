First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. lessened its position in Capital One Financial Co. (NYSE:COF) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 49,820 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,156 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Capital One Financial were worth $4,923,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in COF. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Capital One Financial by 365.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 70,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,030,000 after acquiring an additional 54,975 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 533.9% during the third quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 59,445 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,272,000 after buying an additional 50,068 shares in the last quarter. Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new position in Capital One Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $467,000. Mackay Shields LLC lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 4.2% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 93,762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,737,000 after buying an additional 3,791 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Capital One Financial by 0.4% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 151,797 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,908,000 after buying an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Compass Point lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $78.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Capital One Financial from $142.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI upgraded Capital One Financial from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $110.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Capital One Financial from $89.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded Capital One Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.25.

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $128.69 on Tuesday. Capital One Financial Co. has a twelve month low of $38.00 and a twelve month high of $130.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $59.10 billion, a PE ratio of 64.35, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.72.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $5.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.85 by $2.44. Capital One Financial had a return on equity of 3.05% and a net margin of 4.08%. The firm had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.49 EPS. Capital One Financial’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Capital One Financial Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. This is a boost from Capital One Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 16th. Capital One Financial’s payout ratio is presently 13.23%.

In related news, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 39,909 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.80, for a total transaction of $4,980,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 88,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,066,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Frank G. LapradeIii sold 32,603 shares of Capital One Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $3,097,285.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 84,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,990,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 105,122 shares of company stock valued at $11,451,683 over the last three months. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One Bank (USA), National Association; and Capital One, National Association, which provides various financial products and services in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

