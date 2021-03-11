First Horizon Advisors Inc. Decreases Stake in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. reduced its position in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN) by 8.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,815 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 520 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,518,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowa LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,059,000. Capstone Triton Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Accenture in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Adams Wealth Management purchased a new position in Accenture in the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. 70.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $263.00 to $264.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Accenture in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Berenberg Bank upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $258.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $250.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Accenture from $255.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $253.81.

In related news, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 1,657 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.79, for a total transaction of $432,129.03. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 179,548 shares in the company, valued at $46,824,322.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Chairman David Rowland sold 6,357 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $260.82, for a total transaction of $1,658,032.74. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 5,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,398,516.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 38,915 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,906 over the last quarter. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ACN opened at $249.39 on Tuesday. Accenture plc has a 52 week low of $137.15 and a 52 week high of $271.18. The stock has a market cap of $164.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $253.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $243.79.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 16th. The information technology services provider reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.05 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.36 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.74% and a return on equity of 29.32%. The business’s revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.09 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 8.22 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, January 14th were issued a $0.88 dividend. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.18%.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company also provides outsourcing services. It serves communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies; banking, capital market, and insurance industries; and consumer goods, retail, travel services, industrial, and life science industries, as well as clients in health, public service, chemicals and natural resources, energy, and utilities sectors.

Recommended Story: Marijuana Stocks Investing Considerations



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.