First Horizon Advisors Inc. Acquires 426 Shares of Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,546 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Duke Energy were worth $1,148,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 8.8% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 52,018 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,607,000 after acquiring an additional 26,197 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 14,989 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Symmetry Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Duke Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $575,000. 63.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DUK shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Duke Energy in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $99.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Bank of America lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, February 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $102.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Duke Energy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $97.27.

In related news, SVP Dwight L. Jacobs sold 1,802 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.35, for a total value of $161,008.70. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,794 shares in the company, valued at $517,693.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

DUK stock opened at $90.22 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $90.41 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.62. Duke Energy Co. has a fifty-two week low of $62.13 and a fifty-two week high of $98.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $69.35 billion, a PE ratio of 33.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.88 and a beta of 0.23.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03. Duke Energy had a net margin of 8.68% and a return on equity of 8.28%. On average, equities analysts predict that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th will be issued a $0.965 dividend. This represents a $3.86 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th. Duke Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.28%.

Duke Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure, Gas Utilities and Infrastructure, and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electricity in the Carolinas, Florida, and the Midwest; and uses coal, hydroelectric, natural gas, oil, renewable sources, and nuclear fuel to generate electricity.

