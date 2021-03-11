First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.85 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that First Financial Co. (NASDAQ:THFF) will report earnings per share of $0.85 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for First Financial’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.85 and the lowest is $0.84. First Financial reported earnings of $0.89 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 4.5%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Financial will report full-year earnings of $3.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.09 to $3.40. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of $3.50 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover First Financial.

First Financial (NASDAQ:THFF) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The bank reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.27. First Financial had a net margin of 25.62% and a return on equity of 8.98%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised First Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Saturday, February 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of THFF. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in First Financial by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 27,042 shares of the bank’s stock worth $849,000 after purchasing an additional 339 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in First Financial by 97.5% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,090 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 538 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.8% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 20,333 shares of the bank’s stock worth $638,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of First Financial by 2.4% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 30,321 shares of the bank’s stock worth $952,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of First Financial by 65.4% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 850 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ THFF opened at $45.45 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $37.52. First Financial has a fifty-two week low of $27.62 and a fifty-two week high of $46.67. The company has a market capitalization of $623.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.87 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85.

First Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial services. It offers non-interest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, savings, time, and other time deposits. The company also provides commercial loans primarily to expand a business or finance asset purchases; residential real estate and residential real estate construction loans; and home equity loans and lines, secured loans, and cash/CD secured and unsecured loans.

