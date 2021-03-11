First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) Major Shareholder Olivia Britton Holding Buys 330 Shares

First Citizens BancShares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCNCA) major shareholder Olivia Britton Holding purchased 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $735.00 per share, with a total value of $242,550.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 148,951 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $109,478,985. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Shares of FCNCA opened at $817.83 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. First Citizens BancShares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $276.08 and a 12 month high of $821.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $703.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $537.58. The firm has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.68 and a beta of 1.17.

Get First Citizens BancShares alerts:

First Citizens BancShares (NASDAQ:FCNCA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The bank reported $13.59 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $485.48 million for the quarter. First Citizens BancShares had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 23.54%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 29.0% during the third quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 296,706 shares of the bank’s stock worth $94,585,000 after buying an additional 66,729 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 274,980 shares of the bank’s stock worth $157,913,000 after buying an additional 7,928 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 210,966 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,151,000 after buying an additional 44,702 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in First Citizens BancShares by 7.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 184,337 shares of the bank’s stock worth $52,921,000 after buying an additional 13,303 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. raised its position in First Citizens BancShares by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 110,987 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $63,736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,079 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 39.21% of the company’s stock.

FCNCA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson assumed coverage on First Citizens BancShares in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $875.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet raised First Citizens BancShares from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a report on Monday, November 30th.

First Citizens BancShares Company Profile

First Citizens BancShares, Inc operates as the holding company for First-Citizens Bank & Trust Company that provides retail and commercial banking services to individuals, businesses, and professionals. The company's deposit products include checking, savings, money market, and time deposit accounts.

See Also: What is a resistance level?

Receive News & Ratings for First Citizens BancShares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Citizens BancShares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.