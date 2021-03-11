First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) Hits New 52-Week High at $11.36

Shares of First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The stock traded as high as $11.36 and last traded at $11.33, with a volume of 9420 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $11.13.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of First BanCorp. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd.

Get First BanCorp. alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion, a PE ratio of 28.67, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

First BanCorp. (NYSE:FBP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.05. First BanCorp. had a net margin of 11.28% and a return on equity of 3.63%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.19 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that First BanCorp. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 12th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 25th. This is a boost from First BanCorp.’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. First BanCorp.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

In related news, EVP Lawrence Odell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.30, for a total value of $226,000.00. 2.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 3rd quarter valued at about $65,000. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $91,000. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP acquired a new position in First BanCorp. during the 4th quarter valued at about $92,000. 85.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

First BanCorp. Company Profile (NYSE:FBP)

First BanCorp. operates as the bank holding company for FirstBank Puerto Rico that provides a range of financial products and services to retail, commercial, and institutional clients. The company operates in six segments: Commercial and Corporate Banking, Mortgage Banking, Consumer (Retail) Banking, Treasury and Investments, United States Operations, and Virgin Islands Operations.

See Also: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Receive News & Ratings for First BanCorp. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First BanCorp. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.