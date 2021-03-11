First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) Shares Bought by Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd

Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF) by 219.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,198 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd’s holdings in First American Financial were worth $1,143,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FAF. Comerica Bank grew its position in First American Financial by 19.1% during the 3rd quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 91,671 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,438,000 after purchasing an additional 14,700 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in First American Financial by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 25,568 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,302,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new stake in First American Financial during the 3rd quarter worth about $890,000. Pitcairn Co. grew its position in First American Financial by 12.2% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 4,724 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 512 shares during the period. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in First American Financial by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 80,675 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $4,107,000 after purchasing an additional 14,297 shares during the period. 83.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FAF stock opened at $52.50 on Tuesday. First American Financial Co. has a 12-month low of $29.36 and a 12-month high of $64.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $54.42 and its 200 day moving average is $51.86.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.39. First American Financial had a return on equity of 13.06% and a net margin of 9.61%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First American Financial Co. will post 5.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 8th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 5th. First American Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.94%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on FAF. Susquehanna increased their price target on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays raised their target price on First American Financial from $68.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their target price on First American Financial from $63.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded First American Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $56.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. First American Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.86.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

