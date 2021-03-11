Firo (FIRO) One Day Trading Volume Tops $24.59 Million

Firo (CURRENCY:FIRO) traded up 0.1% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on March 11th. Firo has a market cap of $90.51 million and approximately $24.59 million worth of Firo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Firo has traded up 33% against the US dollar. One Firo coin can currently be purchased for approximately $7.78 or 0.00013496 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $57,652.25 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1,821.84 or 0.03160054 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $200.15 or 0.00347174 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $547.71 or 0.00950030 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0557 or 0.00000097 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $219.64 or 0.00380982 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $187.28 or 0.00324847 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.05 or 0.00003556 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $153.59 or 0.00266410 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00021124 BTC.

Firo Profile

Firo (CRYPTO:FIRO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2Z hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 26th, 2016. Firo’s total supply is 21,400,000 coins and its circulating supply is 11,632,854 coins. Firo’s official Twitter account is @zcoinofficial . The official website for Firo is zcoin.io

Firo Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Firo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Firo should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Firo using one of the exchanges listed above.

