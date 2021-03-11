Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Trims Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT) by 1.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,170 shares of the company’s stock after selling 85 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $1,521,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Leelyn Smith LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Key Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares during the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Phoenix Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 4th quarter worth approximately $93,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $96,000.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares alerts:

VOT opened at $204.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $219.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $200.40. Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12-month low of $106.07 and a 12-month high of $231.42.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of medium-size United States companies.

Read More: How is the discount rate different from the Federal Funds rate?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VOT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VOT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap Growth Index Fund ETF Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.