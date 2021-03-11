Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 562 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS) by 18.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,481 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 562 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in The Walt Disney were worth $450,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. JFG Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Walt Disney in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Kinloch Capital LLC bought a new position in The Walt Disney in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Klaas Financial Asset Advisors LLC purchased a new position in The Walt Disney during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Insight Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Walt Disney during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.83% of the company’s stock.

Get The Walt Disney alerts:

Shares of DIS opened at $201.91 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $182.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The Walt Disney Company has a 52 week low of $79.07 and a 52 week high of $203.02. The stock has a market cap of $366.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -126.99, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.20.

The Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The entertainment giant reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.77. The Walt Disney had a negative net margin of 4.38% and a positive return on equity of 4.05%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of The Walt Disney from $205.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Argus upped their price target on The Walt Disney from $200.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on The Walt Disney from $190.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Stephens began coverage on The Walt Disney in a report on Friday, December 11th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on The Walt Disney from $192.00 to $218.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $182.65.

In other news, Chairman Robert A. Iger sold 478,003 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.92, for a total transaction of $84,090,287.76. Following the sale, the chairman now owns 1,656,157 shares in the company, valued at $291,351,139.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Zenia B. Mucha sold 35,906 shares of The Walt Disney stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.34, for a total transaction of $6,223,946.04. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 18,781 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,255,498.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,289,973 shares of company stock valued at $234,424,737. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

The Walt Disney Company Profile

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates domestic cable networks under the Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, and National Geographic brands; and television broadcast network under the ABC brand, as well as eight domestic television stations.

Read More: Understanding dividend yield and dividend payout ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS).

Receive News & Ratings for The Walt Disney Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Walt Disney and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.