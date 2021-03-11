Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $923,000 Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,709 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $923,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 8.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 237,191 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,313,000 after acquiring an additional 17,822 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,367,000. Donaldson Capital Management LLC grew its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.9% during the 3rd quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 2,869 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $430,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 21.5% during the 3rd quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 101,084 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $15,141,000 after purchasing an additional 17,857 shares during the period. Finally, KFA Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the third quarter valued at $220,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IWM stock opened at $218.74 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $95.69 and a 1-year high of $230.32. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $218.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $193.17.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

