Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $2.68 Million Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 14.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 227,399 shares of the company’s stock after selling 38,360 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Amcor were worth $2,676,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Fifth Third Bancorp grew its stake in shares of Amcor by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 12,851 shares of the company’s stock worth $142,000 after acquiring an additional 901 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Amcor by 15.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares in the last quarter. Norinchukin Bank The boosted its position in Amcor by 0.9% in the third quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 131,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,191 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Amcor by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the period. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $468,000 after buying an additional 1,301 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.95% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Amcor stock opened at $11.76 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Amcor plc has a 1 year low of $5.80 and a 1 year high of $12.40. The firm has a market cap of $18.37 billion, a PE ratio of 18.38, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.31.

Amcor (NYSE:AMCR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.01. Amcor had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Amcor plc will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.1175 per share. This is an increase from Amcor’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $0.47 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. Amcor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.44%.

Several analysts have commented on AMCR shares. UBS Group raised shares of Amcor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Amcor from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $11.00 to $13.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Amcor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Amcor presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.57.

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries worldwide. It operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The company provides flexible packaging products, rigid packaging containers, specialty cartons, and closures.

