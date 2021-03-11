Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 313 Shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 25.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 313 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $704,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter worth $71,000. Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in O’Reilly Automotive in the third quarter worth $72,000. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter worth $91,000. Finally, Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive during the fourth quarter valued at $102,000. 82.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ORLY stock opened at $472.90 on Tuesday. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a one year low of $251.51 and a one year high of $496.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 0.98. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $449.71 and its 200 day moving average is $455.87. The firm has a market cap of $33.20 billion, a PE ratio of 21.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. O’Reilly Automotive’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms recently commented on ORLY. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet lowered O’Reilly Automotive from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. O’Reilly Automotive has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $480.95.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

