Financial Contrast: PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) versus Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV)

PolyPid (NASDAQ:PYPD) and Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, institutional ownership, valuation, profitability, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

Get PolyPid alerts:

This table compares PolyPid and Plus Therapeutics’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets PolyPid N/A N/A -36.04% Plus Therapeutics -24.23% -208.43% -21.41%

This table compares PolyPid and Plus Therapeutics’ top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio PolyPid N/A N/A -$6.91 million N/A N/A Plus Therapeutics $7.00 million 3.72 -$10.89 million N/A N/A

PolyPid has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Plus Therapeutics.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

3.6% of PolyPid shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 7.0% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.1% of Plus Therapeutics shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for PolyPid and Plus Therapeutics, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score PolyPid 0 0 3 1 3.25 Plus Therapeutics 0 0 3 0 3.00

PolyPid presently has a consensus price target of $25.00, indicating a potential upside of 140.15%. Plus Therapeutics has a consensus price target of $7.00, indicating a potential upside of 146.48%. Given Plus Therapeutics’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Plus Therapeutics is more favorable than PolyPid.

About PolyPid

PolyPid Ltd. develops, manufactures, and commercializes products based on polymer-lipid encapsulation matrix (PLEX) platform to address unmet medical needs. Its lead product includes D-PLEX100, which is in pivotal Phase 3 clinical trial for the prevention of sternal (bone) surgical site infections (SSIs), as well as for the prevention of abdominal (soft tissue) SSIs. It is also developing PLEXONCO that is in preclinical studies for the treatment of cancer. PolyPid Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Petach Tikva, Israel.

About Plus Therapeutics

Plus Therapeutics, Inc., a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and manufacture of treatments for cancer and other diseases. Its lead product candidate is DocePLUS, a protein-stabilized PEGylated liposomal formulation of docetaxel for the treatment of small cell lung cancer. The company is also involved in developing DoxoPLUS, a generic PEGylated liposomal encapsulated doxorubicin to treat breast and ovarian cancer, multiple myeloma, and Kaposi's sarcoma. It has a license agreement with NanoTx, Corp. to develop and commercialize NanoTx's glioblastoma treatment. The company was formerly known as Cytori Therapeutics, Inc. and changed its name to Plus Therapeutics, Inc. in July 2019. Plus Therapeutics, Inc. was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Austin, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for PolyPid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PolyPid and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.