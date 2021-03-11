Financial Contrast: Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) vs. Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ)

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) and Kona Grill (OTCMKTS:KONAQ) are both retail/wholesale companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, dividends and institutional ownership.

Volatility and Risk

Brinker International has a beta of 2.65, indicating that its share price is 165% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Kona Grill has a beta of 0.73, indicating that its share price is 27% less volatile than the S&P 500.

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Brinker International and Kona Grill, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Brinker International 0 8 14 0 2.64 Kona Grill 0 0 0 0 N/A

Brinker International currently has a consensus price target of $56.15, suggesting a potential downside of 22.65%. Given Brinker International’s higher possible upside, equities analysts clearly believe Brinker International is more favorable than Kona Grill.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Brinker International and Kona Grill’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Brinker International $3.08 billion 1.07 $24.40 million $1.71 42.45 Kona Grill $156.94 million 0.01 -$31.97 million N/A N/A

Brinker International has higher revenue and earnings than Kona Grill.

Profitability

This table compares Brinker International and Kona Grill’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Brinker International 0.67% -12.26% 2.62% Kona Grill N/A N/A N/A

Institutional and Insider Ownership

97.2% of Brinker International shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.7% of Brinker International shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 31.5% of Kona Grill shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Brinker International beats Kona Grill on 9 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Brinker International

Brinker International, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, owns, develops, operates, and franchises casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. As of June 24, 2020, it owned, operated, or franchised 1,663 restaurants comprising 1,610 restaurants under the Chili's Grill & Bar name and 53 restaurants under the Maggiano's Little Italy brand name. The company was founded in 1975 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

About Kona Grill

Kona Grill, Inc. owns and operates upscale casual restaurants under the Kona Grill brand name. As of April 30, 2019, it operated 27 full-service restaurants in the United States. On April 30, 2019, Kona Grill, Inc., along with its affiliates, filed a voluntary petition for reorganization under Chapter 11 in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the District of Delaware. The company is based in Scottsdale, Arizona.

