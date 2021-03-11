Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) Given Consensus Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, eighteen have issued a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $158.54.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on FIS shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $175.00 price objective on the stock. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Services from $166.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Fidelity National Information Services in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th.

In other news, CAO Christopher A. Thompson sold 1,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.70, for a total value of $222,262.70. Also, insider Martin Boyd sold 28,715 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.69, for a total transaction of $4,097,343.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,605 shares in the company, valued at $3,368,197.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 139,429 shares of company stock valued at $19,569,387. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FIS. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Services by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 18,168 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,675,000 after buying an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 4,868 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,196 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services in the 3rd quarter valued at $721,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 20.6% in the 3rd quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 19,674 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,896,000 after purchasing an additional 3,364 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.53% of the company’s stock.

NYSE FIS traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $144.35. The stock had a trading volume of 110,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,828,214. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $132.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. Fidelity National Information Services has a 52-week low of $91.68 and a 52-week high of $156.73. The stock has a market cap of $89.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -802.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.81.

Fidelity National Information Services (NYSE:FIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The information technology services provider reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.06. Fidelity National Information Services had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a positive return on equity of 6.88%. The business had revenue of $3.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Services will post 5.48 EPS for the current year.

Fidelity National Information Services announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback 100,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization allows the information technology services provider to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.08%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 11th. This is a boost from Fidelity National Information Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Fidelity National Information Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers merchant acquiring, integrated payment, and global e-commerce solutions.

