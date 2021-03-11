Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) Shares Purchased by Citigroup Inc.

Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF) by 124.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 587,258 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 326,166 shares during the quarter. Citigroup Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity National Financial were worth $22,956,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Westpac Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 61,179 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,391,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 8,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $344,000 after buying an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC grew its position in Fidelity National Financial by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 19,427 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 277 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 26,489 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $829,000 after buying an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its position in shares of Fidelity National Financial by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 16,668 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $652,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares during the period. 76.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Fidelity National Financial alerts:

FNF stock opened at $38.38 on Tuesday. Fidelity National Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $19.00 and a 1 year high of $42.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $38.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.97. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.32.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 24th. The financial services provider reported $2.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.69. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 20.07% and a net margin of 10.31%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Fidelity National Financial, Inc. will post 4.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 17th will be given a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 16th. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.48%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on FNF. Zacks Investment Research raised Fidelity National Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded Fidelity National Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Fidelity National Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.80.

In related news, Director John D. Rood acquired 29,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.45 per share, for a total transaction of $1,118,895.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 178,334 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,856,942.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Roger S. Jewkes sold 51,365 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.34, for a total transaction of $1,969,334.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 116,365 shares of company stock worth $4,477,834 in the last three months. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and conveyances, and home warranty insurance.

Recommended Story: Trading on Margin

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity National Financial, Inc. (NYSE:FNF).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity National Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity National Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.