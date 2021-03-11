Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) CEO Sells $160,000.00 in Stock

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FDBC) CEO Daniel J. Santaniello sold 2,500 shares of Fidelity D & D Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ FDBC opened at $67.90 on Thursday. Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.50 and a 1 year high of $70.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $338.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.83 and a beta of 0.21. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of $54.57.

Fidelity D & D Bancorp (NASDAQ:FDBC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.66 million for the quarter. Fidelity D & D Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 18.22%.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th were given a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.77%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 29,056 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 472 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 292.6% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 746 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 129.7% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,169 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 6,125 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $394,000 after acquiring an additional 796 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Fidelity D & D Bancorp by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 197,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,486 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.02% of the company’s stock.

About Fidelity D & D Bancorp

Fidelity D & D Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for The Fidelity Deposit and Discount Bank that provides a range of banking, financial, and trust services to individuals, small businesses, and corporate customers primarily in Lackawanna and Luzerne counties, Pennsylvania. The company accepts various deposits products, such as demand, savings, clubs, interest and non-interest bearing checking, money market, and interest-bearing time and savings accounts, as well as short-and long-term time deposits or certificates of deposit.

