Federico Grossi Sells 5,000 Shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) Stock

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:APLS) insider Federico Grossi sold 5,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.62, for a total transaction of $243,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 62,814 shares in the company, valued at $3,054,016.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Federico Grossi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 14th, Federico Grossi sold 4,000 shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.99, for a total transaction of $207,960.00.

Shares of NASDAQ APLS opened at $48.28 on Wednesday. Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.85 and a 12-month high of $58.47. The company has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a PE ratio of -6.51 and a beta of 1.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34, a current ratio of 9.86 and a quick ratio of 9.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $46.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $42.10.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:APLS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by $1.40. The business had revenue of $250.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.54 million. On average, analysts forecast that Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on APLS. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $78.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals from $50.00 to $875.00 in a research note on Friday, December 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 170.9% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at about $78,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $194,000. Finally, Veritable L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Apellis Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. 81.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Apellis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Apellis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutic compounds through the inhibition of the complement system for autoimmune and inflammatory diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegcetacoplan that is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of geographic atrophy in age-related macular degeneration and paroxysmal nocturnal hemoglobinuria diseases; and in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of cold agglutinin disease, C3 glomerulopathy, IgA nephropathy, primary membranous nephropathy, and lupus nephritis.

