Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.
Shares of FERL remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Fearless Films has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.
About Fearless Films
