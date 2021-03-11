Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Fearless Films, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FERL) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 26th, there was short interest totalling 15,000 shares, a growth of 2,400.0% from the February 11th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 78,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of FERL remained flat at $$0.20 during trading hours on Wednesday. 23,685 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 34,778. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $0.18 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.10. Fearless Films has a fifty-two week low of $0.10 and a fifty-two week high of $2.40.

Get Fearless Films alerts:

About Fearless Films

Fearless Films, Inc engages in the video and film production and distribution business. Its services include production elements, such as creative brief, script writing, talent acquisition, voice overs, sound tracks, and graphical animation. The company offers its services to directors and writers, as well for post-production and distribution/fulfillment.

See Also: Do investors pay a separate front-end load every time they buy additional shares?

Receive News & Ratings for Fearless Films Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fearless Films and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.