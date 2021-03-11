FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) Increases Dividend to $0.52 Per Share

FBL Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:FFG) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, February 24th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of 0.52 per share by the financial services provider on Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This is a boost from FBL Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50.

FBL Financial Group has raised its dividend by 13.6% over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. FBL Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 50.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect FBL Financial Group to earn $4.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.08 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 45.2%.

Get FBL Financial Group alerts:

FBL Financial Group stock opened at $57.90 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.94. FBL Financial Group has a one year low of $29.01 and a one year high of $58.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.03 and a quick ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.17.

FBL Financial Group (NYSE:FFG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.03). FBL Financial Group had a return on equity of 6.64% and a net margin of 10.92%. Sell-side analysts expect that FBL Financial Group will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered FBL Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th.

About FBL Financial Group

FBL Financial Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, sells individual life insurance and annuity products. The Annuity segment sells various traditional annuity products that primarily consist of fixed rate and indexed annuities, and supplementary contracts. The Life Insurance segment offers whole life, term life, and universal life policies.

Further Reading: How to Use a Moving Average for Trading



Receive News & Ratings for FBL Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FBL Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.