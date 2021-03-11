Fayez Sarofim & Co Takes $609,000 Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Fayez Sarofim & Co bought a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $609,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,147,202 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,218,719,000 after acquiring an additional 310,915 shares during the period. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.4% in the third quarter. Liberty Mutual Group Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,488,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $222,030,000 after purchasing an additional 412,015 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,962,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $188,566,000 after purchasing an additional 216,663 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,831,722 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $206,602,000 after purchasing an additional 55,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stairway Partners LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.1% in the fourth quarter. Stairway Partners LLC now owns 2,494,376 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $181,990,000 after purchasing an additional 289,125 shares in the last quarter. 77.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EFA stock opened at $74.37 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $71.67. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $45.72 and a 52 week high of $77.17.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

