Fayez Sarofim & Co Sells 360 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fayez Sarofim & Co lowered its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) by 26.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 976 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 360 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Booking were worth $2,174,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bainco International Investors bought a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. JNBA Financial Advisors bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantum Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of Booking by 63.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quantum Capital Management now owns 18 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Jeppson Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Booking during the 3rd quarter valued at about $38,000. 91.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Booking alerts:

BKNG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of Booking in a research report on Monday, November 30th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $1,720.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,450.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,350.00 to $2,550.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Wedbush lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,200.00 to $2,500.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,100.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Booking presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $2,169.55.

NASDAQ:BKNG opened at $2,368.74 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.17, a quick ratio of 3.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2,163.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1,986.38. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,107.29 and a 12 month high of $2,450.26. The company has a market capitalization of $97.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.35, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 1.23.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The business services provider reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($4.28) by $3.71. Booking had a net margin of 15.68% and a return on equity of 25.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $23.30 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current year.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

Featured Article: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BKNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Booking Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Booking and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.