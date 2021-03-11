Fayez Sarofim & Co Reduces Holdings in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE)

Fayez Sarofim & Co trimmed its stake in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) by 2.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 76,959 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,585 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in ONEOK were worth $2,954,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 18,715 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $719,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 52.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 924 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 317 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 12,198 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. grew its position in shares of ONEOK by 80.8% in the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 839 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, New Mexico Educational Retirement Board boosted its stake in ONEOK by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 28,210 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $733,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. 64.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OKE opened at $49.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $35.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The company has a market capitalization of $22.12 billion, a PE ratio of 34.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.99. ONEOK, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.16 and a 52-week high of $51.22.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 21st. The utilities provider reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $2.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. ONEOK had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 18.38%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that ONEOK, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.935 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. This represents a $3.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.52%. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio is presently 121.82%.

OKE has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell initiated coverage on shares of ONEOK in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target for the company. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $32.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $35.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of ONEOK from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of ONEOK from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ONEOK has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.57.

About ONEOK

ONEOK, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in gathering, processing, storage, and transportation of natural gas in the United States. It operates through Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, and Natural Gas Pipelines segments. The company owns natural gas gathering pipelines and processing plants in the Mid-Continent and Rocky Mountain regions.

