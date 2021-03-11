Fayez Sarofim & Co Purchases 359 Shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Fayez Sarofim & Co boosted its position in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 9.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,246 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of WM. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Waste Management in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Waste Management during the third quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 432 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.29, for a total transaction of $48,077.28. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 18,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,086,464.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 1,037 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.14, for a total value of $120,437.18. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,314 shares in the company, valued at $268,747.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,156 shares of company stock worth $2,425,967 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:WM opened at $121.00 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.20, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.88. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $113.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $115.14. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $125.56.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 18th. The business services provider reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.06. Waste Management had a return on equity of 25.84% and a net margin of 10.66%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Waste Management declared that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, December 14th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.35 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the business services provider to purchase up to 2.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th will be given a $0.575 dividend. This represents a $2.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.90%. This is a boost from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.55%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on WM shares. Robert W. Baird downgraded Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $128.00 to $122.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Waste Management from $131.00 to $125.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Waste Management from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Sunday, November 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $117.07.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

