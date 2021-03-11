Fayez Sarofim & Co Cuts Stock Holdings in The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV)

Fayez Sarofim & Co reduced its position in shares of The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,589 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 91 shares during the period. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in The Travelers Companies were worth $1,206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,322,232 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,852,632,000 after buying an additional 276,148 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,008,408 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,966,361,000 after buying an additional 784,637 shares in the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 13.5% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,024,371 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $705,271,000 after buying an additional 597,963 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,569,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $169,774,000 after buying an additional 378,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in The Travelers Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,101,569 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $154,627,000 after buying an additional 12,336 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.82% of the company’s stock.

Get The Travelers Companies alerts:

TRV has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $127.00 to $142.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Barclays upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 22nd. MKM Partners upped their price target on The Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Friday, November 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded The Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $155.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $136.44.

TRV opened at $155.75 on Tuesday. The Travelers Companies, Inc. has a one year low of $76.99 and a one year high of $157.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.28 billion, a PE ratio of 17.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $145.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $130.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

The Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $4.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $1.73. The Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 7.13%. The company had revenue of $8.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.85 per share. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. The Travelers Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.42%.

In other The Travelers Companies news, EVP Maria Olivo sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.63, for a total transaction of $1,506,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 105,060 shares in the company, valued at $15,825,187.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.50, for a total value of $677,250.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 248,261 shares in the company, valued at $37,363,280.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 94,976 shares of company stock worth $13,945,178 over the last 90 days. 0.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Travelers Companies

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for The Travelers Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Travelers Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.