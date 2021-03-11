Fayez Sarofim & Co Acquires 1,213 Shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Fayez Sarofim & Co increased its holdings in shares of Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN) by 4.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,849 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,213 shares during the quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co’s holdings in Amgen were worth $7,323,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. State Street Corp increased its position in Amgen by 19.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,278,999 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,949,870,000 after acquiring an additional 5,016,641 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Amgen by 7.0% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,565,891 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,177,107,000 after acquiring an additional 561,293 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the third quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,997,342 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,015,964,000 after acquiring an additional 95,701 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Amgen by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,006,524 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $461,340,000 after acquiring an additional 49,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its position in Amgen by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 1,324,190 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $304,470,000 after acquiring an additional 61,831 shares during the last quarter. 75.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on AMGN. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on Amgen in a research report on Tuesday, December 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $300.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $277.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $222.00 price objective on Amgen and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Amgen from $280.00 to $260.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Amgen has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $256.50.

In other Amgen news, Director Ronald D. Sugar sold 1,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.40, for a total transaction of $238,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,805 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,006,312. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 11,110 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $236.51, for a total value of $2,627,626.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 13,360 shares of company stock valued at $3,161,514. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amgen stock opened at $227.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.12, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.37, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1-year low of $177.05 and a 1-year high of $276.69. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $237.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $235.84.

Amgen (NASDAQ:AMGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The medical research company reported $3.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.39 by $0.42. The firm had revenue of $6.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.57 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 95.55% and a net margin of 29.42%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.64 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Amgen Inc. will post 16.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 17th will be given a $1.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 14th. This represents a $7.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.09%. Amgen’s payout ratio is 47.50%.

About Amgen

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta, a pegylated protein to treat cancer patients; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; Sensipar/Mimpara to treat secondary hyperparathyroidism; and EPOGEN to treat anemia caused by chronic kidney disease.

Featured Story: How interest rates affect municipal bond prices

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.